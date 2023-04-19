Monahans First Baptist builds food boxes for monthly distribution

MONAHANS, Texas —
Over in Monahans, the First Baptist Church was busy Wednesday packing up food boxes to be sent out as part of the Bread of Life 635 ministry.
While inflation has brought some challenges to the church's donations over the years, Senior Pastor Dr. Chris Powell discussed how the community's helping hand makes a difference.
"There's less money around, and so that trickles down to the food bank, which causes costs to go up, and so we've seen a significant rise in costs of doing our food ministry,” said Powell. “What has excited me is the church has said 'we want to do this as long and as possible, as we can, because there are lots of people in our community that need food.'"
Powell also said it is a blessing to be able to work with a staff and volunteers for this mission.