Monahans Chamber of Commerce issues 'Shop Local Challenge'

Monahans citizens are asked to shop at local businesses Dec. 29-31.

MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Chamber of Commerce has issued a "Shop Local Challenge" via its Facebook page.

To participate, Monahans citizens are asked to shop at a local business Dec. 29-31, ending at 8 p.m.

You can also take a picture of the items purchased at the store you bought it from and post the picture on Facebook while tagging the commerce page.

The page owner says if you can prove you shopped locally more than they did in that time frame, they will award you a gift certificate from a local business.