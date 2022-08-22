Local mom pushes to pass new law after daughter's death

Veronica Sanchez was killed in February. Now her mom and family want to do what they can to make sure no one else has to lose a child like they did.

MIDLAND, Texas — Veronica's Law was inspired by a girl who was loved by many, Veronica Sanchez.

"We're trying to just keep her memory alive, keep her spirit alive, and we feel she's pushing us in everything we go to do with Veronica, with Veronica Sanchez," said Jennifer Sanchez, Veronica's mom. "I mean, you know, she's still here with us."

Veronica was killed in February. Now her mom and family want to do what they can to make sure no one else has to lose a child like they did.

"Our main objective with Veronica's Law is to get it where parents and guardians take responsibility for their firearms, they lock them up, we don't want another parent to go through the hurt of heartache that we're going through," said Sanchez.

In Texas, parents can receive a misdemeanor if a child uses a gun for a crime. However, it's just a misdemeanor and Sanchez believes there should be more responsibility.

"If you have that gun locked up, whether its in a safe, got a lock on it, whatever the case is, then that kid cannot take that gun and go do a criminal crime," said Sanchez. "But if you do not, and you're not paying attention, and you leave your gun out, and you know your kid has mental problems, or whatever the case is. And you don't take that precaution as a parent, and they go commit a crime, then you can be held responsible for it."

Sanchez says this law isn't about taking away any guns or restricting them.

"Me and my husband, our main objective is not taking guns away, we believe in defending yourself, and your home, and the Second Amendment a million percent, but we have to do something about this," said Sanchez.

All of this to try and prevent a parent from losing their child.