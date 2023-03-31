Mom of Nevada girl thanks MCSO, other agencies for finding daughter's killer

Hailey was only 18 years old; she was an artist who loved makeup, camping music and fashion. She leaves behind two young daughters.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office assisted state and federal agencies in the arrest of an accused murderer, Todd Tonnochy, who is charged in the killing of a Nevada girl.

Hailey Nieto was only 18 years old. She was an artist who loved makeup, camping music and fashion. She was also the mom to two little girls, a two-year-old and a nine-month-old named Luna and Mila.

NewsWest 9 received a statement from April Nieto, Hailey's mother:

Hailey was a daughter, sister, mother, granddaughter, great granddaughter, cousin, niece and aunt. She loved her two baby girls and loved taking them to the park to see the ducks and go on the swings. She was a Reno Native, born and raised here. She was studying to be a mortician and wanted to work at Mountain View Mortuary someday. It’s very sad that she ended up there in a different way. She loved doing art, makeup, fashion, loved music, camping, Hawaii and Lake Tahoe in the summer. She was so empathetic, she would occasionally go to cemeteries, read about people’s stories and show her respect. She leaves behind a two-year-old and nine-month-old, Luna & Mila.

On Tuesday, Tonnochy was charged and arrested for her murder at a motel in midland with the help of the Midland County Sheriff's Office, The U.S. Marshals and DPS-all people Hailey's mom is thankful for.

"We're grateful for the Midland Detectives, SWAT, the Sheriff's Department there, the U.S. marshals and any other agencies that got this suspect and for risking their safety and their lives for our daughter, for her justice and for the wives and just the families of all of these law enforcement also for putting their neck on the line to get this scumbag," said April.

Tonnochy is now sitting in the Midland County jail with no bond waiting to be extradited back to Nevada.