MLK events around the Permian Basin

Several places will be holding events on MLK Day and the days leading up to it.

ODESSA, Texas — Martin Luther King, Jr., Day is on January 17, and several places will be holding events on the day of and those leading up to it.

UTPB will be mostly closed on January 17, but it will be holding "A March to Remember Sign Making".

Attendees will gather at the Student Activity Center at 4:30 p.m. to make signs before marching to Library Lecture Hall 001 at 6 p.m. to watch "Selma".

The university will also be holding a lunch and learn discussion about MLK Jr.'s legacy at noon on January 14. It will be held in MB 2104 at The Heimmermann Center for Engaged Teaching but will also be available virtually.

If you can't make it to either of these events, there is an ongoing library display of books about MLK and civil rights.

The Negro Business and Professional Women's Club will be holding a full day of events, starting with a luncheon featuring speakers Dr. Colby Brownlee and John James. There will also be a baking contest and youth activities featuring the Midland County Sheriff's Office and the Midland Fire Department.

Later that day there will be a Candlelight Vigil from 7 to 8:30 p.m.. These events will take place at the MLK Center in Midland.