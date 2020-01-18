MIDLAND, Texas — Come Monday, the MLK Community Center in Midland will be filled with hundreds.

Hundreds of people will gather to cherish the legacy of pivotal civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

Even today, the impact of his influence is felt here in the Permian Basin.

"It encourages a lot of us leaders to continue to even move forward and try to reach some of the goals that he was hoping to have reached," says Shirley Howard, the President of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club of Midland.

Howard shares the purpose of this event and that it echoes Martin Luther King's mantra.

"His goal was to try to bring everyone together and it's happening and we feel like we're part of that success," Howard said.

With over 200 expected in attendance on Monday, 14 of whom hold or held some form of political office, it's no doubt this will be a big day for West Texas.

So big in fact that club members started planning for this event a day after MLK Day last year.

"Well one thing that we really reach and try to do and it's not for just the black community, it's for the whole city. It's to try and bring unity," Howard said.

This year's theme will be of the heart since a cardiologist and breast cancer surgeon will be giving speeches.

Howard states she hopes this event honoring Martin Muther King Jr.'s legacy will last through the coming years.

