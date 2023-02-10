MLK Adventures Spring Break Camp registration now open

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has officially opened up registration for its MLK Adventures Spring Break Camp.
This will take place from March 13-17, 2023 and will be for ages 6 and 12. The camp will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. The camp will cost $40 per week.
Some of the activities for the camp included arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor sports, cooking classes and board games.
For more information, people can contact the MLK Jr. Community Center at 432-685-7355.