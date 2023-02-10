MLK Adventures Spring Break Camp registration now open

The camp will take place from March 13-17, 2023 and is open to children ages 6 and 12.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has officially opened up registration for its MLK Adventures Spring Break Camp.

This will take place from March 13-17, 2023 and will be for ages 6 and 12. The camp will start at 1:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 p.m. The camp will cost $40 per week.

Some of the activities for the camp included arts and crafts, indoor and outdoor sports, cooking classes and board games.