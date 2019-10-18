LEA COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a six-vehicle crash in Lea County, New Mexico.

The accident took place around 6 p.m. on October 17 on State Road 18 between Jal and the New Mexico/Texas state line.

Damarcus Jamal Wilder, 31, from Mississippi was traveling north in a white Chevrolet Silverado. Authorities say Wilder crossed the center lane into the southbound lane for unknown reasons.

Wilder's vehicle then sideswiped a Chevrolet Equinox before colliding with a Dodge Ram. The collision caused the Ram to roll over.

In an attempt to avoid the collision, three motorcycles that were traveling behind Wilder crashed as well.

Wilder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and one passenger of the Ram as well as two of the motorcyclists were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS. The other two passengers of the Rama and the third motorcycle rider were uninjured.

State police say they do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. However, Wilder appeared to not have been using his seat belt properly.

The crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police uniform division and the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.