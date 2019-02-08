TEXAS, USA — The United States Marshals Service of the Northern District of West Virginia has announced the safe recovery of 4-year-old Gracelynn Scritchfield.

According to WVVA, Arlie Edward Hetrick was apprehended on federal and state warrants from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

An Amber Alert was first sent out on July 22, by West Virginia State Police.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for Northern West Virginia, Alex P. Neville Sr., states how the child is in good health.

“Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Clarksburg office have worked diligently alongside the West Virginia State Police to locate this at risk child and bring the perpetrator to justice. We are pleased to announce the child appears to be in good health and has been turned over to child protective services.”

Hetrick will be jailed in Reeds County, Texas on a warrant from West Virginia. We will update the story more as it develops.