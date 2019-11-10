WARD COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing on October 11.

Those close to Moore say he was last spotted walking a week ago about 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The Ward County Sheriff's Office and other authorities have been searching for him all day Friday.

The sheriff's office said the man is possible armed, so if you see him you are asked to not approach but call law enforcement instead.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call your local law enforcement agency, the Monahans Police Department, Ward County Sheriff's Office or Ward County Crime Stoppers.