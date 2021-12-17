MISD to train, add more National Board Certified Teachers

"Our job is to recruit those high quality teachers, retain them and develop them so that we can have the optimal benefit for our students."

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Independent School District is working to get more of their teachers National Board Certified. This certification helps further teachers' education which in turn benefits students.

"[It's] a positive initiative for teachers and for students, so we always know that the more prepared a teacher is in the classroom, the more information they have in their toolbox to utilize when their instructing students, the more students achieve," said Woodrow Bailey, Chief of Human Capital Management for MISD.

MISD announced they're working with Stanford to have more National Board Certified Teachers, which means more training.

"Basically a deeper dive into the subject area and that will earn the national board certification so almost like another master's degree," said Bailey.

The goal is to have high quality teachers, which makes for high quality students.

"We know that when they're highly prepared, highly qualified and when they're certified to provide instruction everyday, then the student is going to benefit so that's our goal, that's what we're aiming for. Our job is to recruit those high quality teachers, retain them and develop them so that we can have the optimal benefit for our students," said Bailey.

Thanks to the community, the initiative will cost little to the district and teachers. The Permian Basin Partnership playing a big role.

"You know anytime the community shows support for the teachers, it builds the entire profession, it shows value, it builds morale, it shows teachers that the work they do everyday in the classroom is appreciated," said Bailey.

Having Nationally Board Certified teachers isn't the only way for teachers, students and the district to grow.