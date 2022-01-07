MISD to host school fair

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD will be holding its school fair on January 8 at the MLK Center on 2300 Butternut Lane.
The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and have more than 40 programs and schools in one place.
It is a free event and open to the public. There will be face painting, free food, door prizes and many more activities.
Parents will find how how to apply for certain schools and programs as well as learn more about the pre-k, elementary, middle school and high school classes.