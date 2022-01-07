MISD to host school fair

The event will be on January 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD will be holding its school fair on January 8 at the MLK Center on 2300 Butternut Lane.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and have more than 40 programs and schools in one place.

It is a free event and open to the public. There will be face painting, free food, door prizes and many more activities.