MISD Superintendent Ramsey to hosts stakeholder meeting

MIDLAND, Texas — MISD Superintendent Ramsey will be hosting her first Stakeholder Meeting on April 14 at 5:30 p.m.

This will be the first of many community stakeholder events. This is meant to address and talk about Midland ISD's strengths and challenges.

"The third goal of my entry plan is to establish public trust and confidence through open, honest communication and positive relationships among stakeholder groups," Ramsey said.

The event will take place at Emerson Elementary located at 2800 Moss Ave. and be open to the public.

These meetings are all apart of a larger effort to reach out and lay out Ramsey's plans to the Midland community in all walks of life.

