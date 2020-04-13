MIDLAND, Texas — Getting WiFi is as easy as the click of a button.

And now that will be the case for thousands of MISD students learning remotely.

But from….a bus!

"We were very conscious of the digital divide that does exist, meaning some people have a certain level of technology and other people don’t at home," Elana Ladd, MISD Chief Communications Officer said.

During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, MISD teachers and staff members want to make sure everyone who needs access to the world wide web can have it.

"By being able to provide this WiFi, we hope that it just makes it one less thing for them to think about," Ladd said.

So starting today from 8:30 until 12:30, MISD students can drive or walk up to buses parked in 6 locations to get the internet juice up they need.

"The whole reason where WiFi is a key component is because our teachers have spent a lot of time developing their Google Classrooms," Ladd said.

And to add a cherry on top, MISD has also boosted their WiFi around 9 of their schools, including the bus barn itself.

MISD says they want to provide as many different options as possible.

Those locations include:

Bates Field, Valley View Baptist Church, Fire Station #4, Twin Oaks Trailer Park, Airline Mobile Park and Cotton Flats Baptist Church.

