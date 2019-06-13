MIDLAND, Texas — Two Midland ISD campuses have been recognized in the 2019 Texas Honor Roll. The Educational Results Partnership (ERP) notified the District this week that Carver Center and Early College High School had earned the honor.

The Texas Honor Roll is a result of extensive analysis of student data for every public school and district in Texas. Carver and ECHS were identified as clear leaders in student achievement.

Factors in the analysis included evidence based instructional practices, a defined system-wide mission of college or career readiness for all students, an investment in human capital, maintenance of data and assessment systems to monitor school and student performance as well as resources and guidance to support schools' efforts in preparing all students for college and career

"This is an amazing achievement for these schools and our district," said Midland ISD Chief Academic Officer Patrick Jones. "It shows not only the commitment to student success at these campuses, but is also a testament to our growth and direction as a district."

Both of the winning schools will be presented with award banners later this summer for display on their campuses, and will be profiled on ERP's website as models for other schools to follow.