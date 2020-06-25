MISD raises pay for employees and teachers in the 2020-2021 school year

"That's motivation for this upcoming school year to be able to work harder," Emmalyn McQueen, MISD Abell Junior High choir teacher said.

MIDLAND, Texas — Nearly every parent learned what the job of a teacher requires this spring.

"I have to lesson plan for multiple choirs, multiple classes," Emmalyn McQueen, Abell Junior High 7th and 8th grade choir teacher said.

In other words, a lot of work.

So it is timely that MISD approved a teacher pay raise this week.

"Administration understands that teachers, during the COVID-19 closure, they made a quick transition into online instruction," Woodrow Bailey, MISD Chief of Human Capital said.

The district primarily decided on this raise to simply retain their teachers and keep them in Midland.

"We not only compete with our local surrounding districts for teachers or local universities, but we want to be competitive with other districts in the metroplex, in Austin and in Houston," Bailey said.

But rewarding their hard work during a world-wide learning shift was an added bonus.

MISD is giving all employees a 3% raise.

Returning teachers get a $1,000 stipend.

And they're also giving teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses a one time $300 stipend for using their personal electronic devices during the COVID school shutdown.

"Anytime we talk about increase to salaries, it is the most significant part of the budget, about 80-85%," Bailey said.

They allotted for this pay increase back in November when they created the budget.

And they're gifting new teachers a salary $3,000 higher than last year's, which is a salary of $56,500.

And these teachers couldn't be more grateful.

"I think with everything that's been going on this past year with teachers having to find new ways to teach online themselves, I think our district is really recognizing that and rewarding teachers for everything they've been doing just on their own," Emmalyn McQueen, MISD Abell Junior High choir teacher said.

"They value teachers and understand the hard work that they do," Bailey said.