MISD Police Chief Arthur Barclay resigns

MIDLAND, Texas — Today, Midland ISD accepted the resignation of Chief Arthur Barclay, effective immediately.
While MISD appreciated his service to the District the past four plus years, it is in the best interest of the District to reevaluate the leadership of the MISD Police Department.
MISD says a culmination of events have led to this decision, and they are acting swiftly to find his replacement. As always, the safety and security of their campuses is their highest priority. We wish him well in his future endeavors.