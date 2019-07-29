MIDLAND, Texas — Registering for school just became much easier in Midland County, because starting July 29, families now have the option to register online.

"Last year we were converting software systems and so families will remember having to go up to the school to register. This year, we’re making it a lot easier. You can do it on your phone, laptop, computer or whatever you may have," said Elana Ladd, MISD public information officer.

Ladd also made it clear that registration is not optional.

“It’s important to know that everyone needs to sign up. Whether you’ve attended an MISD school before or whether you’re brand new. If you navigate to the MISD website, you’ll see instructions that there are two different portals. There’s one if you’re a brand new student to us that we’d like you to complete. If you’re a returning student, the process is even shorter and you just need to go back in and confirm some of your information," explained Ladd.

A process that seems simple enough, but there is a shortcut if you have another one of your children already in the system

“If you are a family that has one child enrolled into MISD, but you’ve got a new baby who’s just starting you can go ahead and register them through the family access portal as if they’re a returning student," said Ladd.

So now that MISD is saving you a trip to school before it even starts, they’re asking you to meet their deadline.

“In order to help our teachers plan, to help know how many teachers we need in which class and at which school, it really helps to be registered by that August 11 deadline," said Ladd.

August 11 is the date to keep in mind, because Ladd explained if you aren’t registered by then, you’ll have to bring all your documentation to the school to enroll.