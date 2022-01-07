MISD: No credible threat to Abell Jr. High

MIDLAND, Texas — Multiple threatening messages began circulating on social media claiming to target Abell Junior High School in Midland on Friday.
However, a Midland ISD spokesperson says MISD Police have determined there is no credible threat to the school at this time.
The campus was placed on a hold for about 30 minutes during lunch time while officers investigated and conducted interviews.
No weapons were found and no students were taken into custody.
MISD encourages anyone with credible tips for any situation like this to call the MISD Police at 432-240-1050 or Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.