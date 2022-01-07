MISD: No credible threat to Abell Jr. High

The campus was placed on a hold for about 30 minutes during lunch time while officers investigated and conducted interviews.

MIDLAND, Texas — Multiple threatening messages began circulating on social media claiming to target Abell Junior High School in Midland on Friday.

However, a Midland ISD spokesperson says MISD Police have determined there is no credible threat to the school at this time.

The campus was placed on a hold for about 30 minutes during lunch time while officers investigated and conducted interviews.

No weapons were found and no students were taken into custody.