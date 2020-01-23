MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is looking for a new Chief of Staff. The district hasn't had a Chief of Staff in 10 years.

The job will basically serve as a liaison between the super independent, various departments and staff.

The candidate will be responsible for executing and coordinating broad general administrative and staff support activities of the district.

Midland Independent School District - Chief of Staff Position: Chief of Staff Exempt Status: Exempt No. of Days: 236 Pay Grade: 10 Division: Certified/Professional Reports To: Superintendent of Schools Supervises: Assigned Personnel Education: Master's degree from an accredited college or university. Valid mid-management or principal certification preferred. Experience: Five years' successful administrative experience in education or an equivalent amount of leadership experience in the private sector.

Elana Ladd, Chief Communications Officer states, "The district is taking the opportunity to refocus the Chief Academic Officer (CAO)'s responsibilities with a laser focus on academic improvement... By shifting the supervisory responsibility to a Chief of Staff, it will allow the academic leader for the district to keep his or her focus on this essential area."

Requirements include having a master's degree and having management and administrative experience.

More information on responsibilities, qualification requirements and physical demands at Midland Independent School District.