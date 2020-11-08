MISD launches virtual and in-person back to school events this week

"We are much better prepared for that virtual instruction than we were in March," Angie Aron, MISD executive director of elementary education said.

MIDLAND, Texas — With the virtual semester starting at MISD next Wednesday, there's a lot going on before that can actually happen, including each campus' back to school events.

All of which are being held virtually except at Midland High School, where it's part in-person, part virtual.

"We are much better prepared for that virtual instruction than we were in March," Angie Aron, MISD executive director of elementary education said.

MISD is ready to hit the books next week.

This week is all about tying up the loose ends at the campuses' back to school events.

Things like photo ID pictures, Chromebook pick ups, registration and accessing student schedules.

Each campus will be launching their back to school events throughout this week up until August 17, 2020.

Midland Freshman and Lee High will be pushing their back to school info out online on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Lee Freshman has that information out now.

And it's an important step, especially now when parents and students are approaching this one of a kind school year.

"Without families accessing this, then we have even more separation during a time when we're trying to create relationships and become familiar with each other as we go into learning and into a new school year," Judi Tarlton, Lee Freshman HS principal said.

It's a new learning environment for everyone.

"We're going to work harder at having a lot of visual feedback and a lot of visual learning together so that our students are seeing our teachers because it's important to have that face to face communication, so that's going to be a huge component and this is that first step for them to start meeting people that they're going to be working with all year," Tarlton said.

A stepping stone to the virtual classroom.

To be able to access any of this back to school information, you first have to make sure your student is registered and enrolled for the school year.

You can enroll at MISD here.