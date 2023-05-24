MISD investigating assault at Alamo Junior High

The girl who got attacked was sent to the hospital due to her injuries.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is currently investigating an assault after a fight broke out between two female students at Alamo Junior High.

A video of the altercation went viral on social media, but was quickly deleted.

The video shows a female student punching and hitting another female student on the ground while a cluster of students watch.

Eventually, the students were able to separate the two, but not before the student on the receiving end of the punches got heavily injured.

Aurora Puente is the grandmother of the student who was attacked and sent us a recording she took of the video.

We were told afterward that the student was sent to the hospital with various injuries, where doctors told her and her family that she was suffering from internal bleeding, among other injuries.

“They did more tests on her, and the doctors and specialists said she had a hematoma in her pancreas," Puente said. "She stayed there for a couple of days in the ICU.”

She was eventually transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, where she is currently on bed rest.

We reached out to Midland ISD for comment and they sent us a statement, saying the following:

“Midland ISD Police are currently investigating an assault that occurred between two female students at Alamo Junior High last week. One student was taken to the hospital due to her injuries. The suspected aggressor in the incident is being disciplined according to the student code of conduct. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. MISD wishes the student who was injured a full and speedy recovery.”

According to the MISD Code of Conduct, the investigation could lead to the aggressor facing discipline from the school, including potential suspension or transfer to an alternate campus.

For now, the family of the student who was attacked plan on homeschooling her.