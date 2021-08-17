MISD holds board meeting, talks about COVID mitigation efforts

The district is encouraging staff and students to wear masks and get vaccinated if they are elligible.

MIDLAND, Texas — Today COVID-19 was a big topic at the Midland Independent School District board meeting.

“We are trying to keep are staff and students healthy and physically present at school,” said Imo Jean Douglas, Director of Health Services for MISD

Douglas addressed the board about the ways the district is trying to help and stop the spread of COVID in schools, while still teaching kids in person

“Our focus on academics has not changed, when a student is healthy and they are in school they are able to learn better and when our staff members are present we're able to give better instruction so we are working to support that across the board," said Douglas.

Multiple people also addressed the board when it came time for public comment.

One speaker disagreed with the governors order that prohibits mask mandates in schools.

“I really believe and a lot of other people really believe that MISD should challenge the governors mask mandates and reinstitute the mandate we had last school year,” said Courtney Ratliff, a concerned citizen who attended the meeting.

However, with the Governors current order, it’s difficult for schools to enforce a mask mandate.

The school is trying to stop the spread by encouraging students and staff to wear masks and to keep an eye on kids when they feel sick.

"The risk of exposure is high in general so monitor your student's health, if they develop any of the symptoms that could be consistent with COVID-19, we recommend they call their health care provider and try to get tested," said Douglas.