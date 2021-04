The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. on April 30 at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD Guidance and Counseling are set to host its annual Mental Health Conference on April 30.

The theme this year is 'Powering Forward: The Wounded Healer' and will center around self-care and resilience.

The keynote speaker at the event will be Dr. Adam Saenz, a psychologist based in Bryan.