If the extension is approved, staff who test positive would receive eight days of paid sick leave.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD leaders are considering extending COVID-19 paid leave for teachers and staff who test positive for the virus.

Under the CARES Act, district employees were given up to two weeks of paid sick leave following a positive COVID-19 test.

However, that act expired on December 30.

If leaders approve the extension of the policy, the district would allow eight days of paid sick leave for any employee who tests positive.