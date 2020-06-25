No one wants to live in old and outdated apartments. But unfortunately, that’s the housing situation many teachers are finding themselves in.

"Midland ISD saw a need to take some extra steps to help attract and retain teachers in our district," said Chief Communication Officer Elana Ladd. "When we acquired the apartment buildings, we knew that they were going to need some renovations."

That’s why MISD voted to invest $1.3 million into employee housing for renovations to Simpatico and Town & Country apartments. But this idea was in the works since they first laid eyes on the complexes.

"This is something that we anticipated and now we’re just able to get that ball rolling," said Ladd.

According to an MISD email, renovations include, "new flooring, paint, blinds, sinks, counter-tops, plumbing, HVAC, and appliances. "

Simpatico apartments will also be receiving a new playground for incoming teacher's families.

Ladd explained, "A lot of our teachers have families of their own and we wanted to provide a safe secure play space without the potential hazard and risk unfortunately of a pool."

So now the question is, will teachers take a risk on coming to Midland to start their careers?

MORE MISD NEWS:

Could Midland Lee High School see a name change?

Midland ISD Board approves new reverse osmosis system for drinking water

MISD Kindergarten Roundup is underway, but this time, it's all virtual