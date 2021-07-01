MISD appoints deputy, associate superintendents

The Deputy Superintendent of Learning, Leading and Innovation position will be replacing the Chief Academic Officer position.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has appointed three new academic leaders for the 2021-2022 school year.

These leaders include two associate superintendents and one deputy superintendent.

Dr. Kregg Cuellar will serve as the Deputy Superintendent of Learning, Leading and Innovation. MISD says this role will replace the Chief Academic Officer position.

Cuellar previously served as the deputy superintendent for Portland Public Schools.

The two Associate Superintendents will be Charles Garcia and Dr. Luz Martinez.

Garcia previously served as principal of Bel Air High School in Ysleta ISD, while Martinez has 25 years of experience across Texas and the US.