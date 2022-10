Police found no weapon when they searched the student.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released information on a student threat made on a bus Monday morning.

According to the district, around 8:30 a.m., a Midland High School student made a threat while on a school bus.

MISD police responded to the scene, intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane.

The student was searched and found not to have a weapon.