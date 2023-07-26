MISD Bond Planning Committee shares recommendation for upcoming bond election

The committee shared their two propositions with the Midland ISD School Board during the latest meeting.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Bond Planning Committee shared their recommendation for the upcoming school bond election in November of 2023 in front of the school Board.

Board members heard the two propositions that will be a part of the bond. The committee acknowledged that growth is a main factor of the need for a bond. This potential district growth will be expected to reach over 32,146 students between now and 2033. The bond also focuses on upgrades to safety, security and aging facilities.

The two propositions are Proposition A, which includes a new Midland High School, New Legacy High School, Middle School additions, and safety and security across the district.

Proposition B includes a new elementary school in the Lone Star Trails development and renovations for aging facilities. The two propositions would have a total cost impact of $1.68 Billion and a tax impact of $37 for the average home value of $341,000.