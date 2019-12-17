MIDLAND, Texas — This one is for the teachers.

Monday night, the Midland Independent School District school board voted in favor of new incentives for all teachers that could mean a bigger paycheck.

"This provides a structure for compensation that is equitable across the district," Bailey said.

The first plan allows teachers to receive up to $4,500 extra per six weeks for having class sizes larger than the Texas Education Agency standards.

"This is an effort to let teachers know that we see the work, we recognize the work that you're doing, the extra effort that you're putting into the classroom every day. It's not easy," Bailey said. "Teaching is a very hard job. So we want to reward our teachers."

District data shows on average 250-300 out of 1800 teachers have oversized classes.

The other stipend would give teachers $500 for every 6 weeks they have perfect attendance.

"So if you are sick one day, just trying really hard to be at school every day. You're sick one day, that doesn't throw you out for the entire semester or the entire year. You can come back the next 6 weeks and try again," Bailey said.

It's one way the district hopes will keep more teachers on board.

