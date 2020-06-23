MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Independent School District students will soon have filtered water at all campuses in the district.

On Monday, the MISD School Board approved the $1.5 million for brand new reverse osmosis (RO) systems in their schools.

The district began installing them in some elementary schools in 2012, but now the funding will complete the rest of the schools in the district.

The current water system provides safe drinking water, however, the new RO system will give the water a better taste.

The installation is set to begin in August or September.

