MISD Athletics releases statement about Legacy HS softball team rule infraction issue

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD Athletics has released a statement about the rule infraction issue that happened with the Legacy softball program back in March 2023.

Midland ISD Athletics said:

"On Wednesday, April 19, Midland ISD Athletics held a meeting with Legacy High Softball Booster Club parents with the goal of providing clarity about the rule infraction issue with the softball program. The initial report from MISD Athletics was that the softball program was in violation of UIL policy. The violations concerned Previous Athletic Participation Forms (PAPF) that were not filed for transfer students. After further investigation, District 2-6A ruled the violations were of local MISD Athletics policies. 'I apologize to the LHS softball program for any issues that the misinformation may have caused,' said Blake Feldt, Executive Director of Athletics."

Back in March of this year, Midland ISD announced that the team's coach Mandy Davis would be suspended for three games and that the team would forfeit several wins due to a rule infraction issue with the UIL.

On April 12, four of the team's wins were reinstated following an investigation. The district said that District 2-6A decided that while the team was not in compliance with the MISD Athletic Department's rules and regulations, they did not violate UIL issues.