MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board has voted to approve a change to the attendance zone map.

This change will move some students from Yarbrough Elementary to Henderson Elementary.

MISD says this change is due to the population of students at Yarbrough growing continuously.

The district held two meetings to get feedback from families that would be involved prior to the school board voting on January 18.