MIDLAND, Texas — With students at home and PE teachers checking in remotely, you would think activity and fitness isn't happening as often.

But it’s been quite the opposite for students at BOWIE Fine Arts Academy.

"Some kids have just gone above and beyond. I have a few kids that have logged over 100 miles of activity just since school has been closed," Bethany Campbell, BOWIE PE teacher said.

"Right now with doing all their school work on the computer or on their device through google classroom I think it’s even more important that they’re up and moving their bodies and finding a way to exercise," Campbell said.

PE teacher Bethany Campbell has been encouraging her students to find activity in any way they can during this quarantine and 4th grader Lynden Aguilera has taken this challenge to heart.

"He’s one that has just come so far, even when we were still in school. Where I wasn’t really expecting him to join club to begin with, but he did and he was there almost every time at 7 a.m.," Campbell said.

Starting with about 30 miles of activity logged before school closures, Lynden has since quickly changed that to over 100.

"I’ve been doing bike rides with my dad and my sister. We’ve been doing 4 mile, 3 mile, 2 mile and 1 mile," Lynden Aguilera said.

His goal is to reach 10 marathons or miles worth of activity, which translates to 262 miles.

"You can do a bunch of things in your life when you get stronger," Aguilera said.

This 4th grader showing us what it means to make positive choices even during these trying times.

