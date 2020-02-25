FORT STOCKTON, Texas — A Fort Stockton ISD school bus was involved in an accident Tuesday morning.

According to the district's Facebook page, the bus and a Republic Services Sanitation commercial truck collided on Imperial Highway and 40th Lane.

The bus had 18 students on board and a few of them suffered minor injuries including scratches and bruises. However, none of the injuries were life-threatening and no students taken to the hospital.

All parents and guardians have been notified about the crash.

FSISD thanked first responders and bystanders for making sure the students were safe.

MORE FORT STOCKTON NEWS:

Water leak in Fort Stockton causes road closures

Fort Stockton Community Theatre raising money for renovations

3 Fort Stockton game rooms raided, closed