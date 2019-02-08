ALPINE, Texas — Early Friday morning, eight firefighters of the Alpine Fire Department were called to a commercial building at the American Legion in the 300 block of West Sul Ross Avenue.

According to the AFD, employees of the building found a cigarette thrown in a plastic trash can in the women's restroom.

The melted trash can was removed from the restroom but left a lingering burned plastic odor.

The restroom was checked for any possible extension of fire with nothing found.

The building was ventilated then ventilated.

The Alpine Police Department, Alpine Gas Department, and American Electric Power also assisted with this call.