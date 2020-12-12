Multiple people stabbed, arrested as protest groups clash in DC after Million MAGA March

Multiple DC Police officers were also injured as law enforcement was tasked to keep Trump supporters and counter-protesters separated.

WASHINGTON — Clashes with police, and confrontations between Trump supporters and counter-protesters, were seen Saturday after the second Million MAGA March to be put on in D.C. since November's election results.

Four people were stabbed at the intersection of 11th Street and F Street in downtown DC near Black Lives Matter Plaza. All four have been transported to hospitals in the area with critical injuries, according to information from DC Fire and EMS.

It's also been confirmed that two DC Police officers were also injured as law enforcement was tasked to keep large crowds of clashing groups separated.

Per the Metropolitan Police Department, there have been at least 23 arrests related to unrest-related activity, including the following:

Six Assaults on a Police Officer

10 simple assaults

Four Riotous Acts

One for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (Taser)

Two charged in crossing a police line

Both Trump supporters and counter-protesters are in the area of Freedom Plaza and Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Both Antifa and Proud Boys have been spotted, according to videos from Eric Thomas on Twitter.

Black Lives Matter banners have been burned and damaged by the Proud Boys, according to Thomas' tweets.

WUSA9 nor the Metropolitan Police Department has been able to confirm which groups are clashing in the streets of DC.

multiple fights break out between #antifa and the Proud Boys as the two groups meet. Cops try to intervene as pepper spray is shot into the crowd. #BlackLivesMatter #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/5gykrpzQcN — eric thomas (@justericthomas) December 13, 2020

Videos from both our WUSA9 staff and viewers have shown the tense scenes downtown.

Some of the videos showed that DC Police had to separate protesters and engaged directly with demonstrators during the gatherings in Washington.

A Twitter video from WUSA9's Jess Arnold shows smoke projectiles and water being tossed at DC Police officers. Arnold reported two people were detained by DC Police.

A similar video from Eric Thomas also shows DC Police having water and smoke thrown at them, before a clash with what the Tweet labels "ANTIFA."

#antifa clash with MPD as they push the police line back. after numerous objects are thrown at officers they advance towards protestors where things get intense. #MarchForTrump #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/gsYq2CwRVM — eric thomas (@justericthomas) December 12, 2020

Some demonstrators just pushed @DCPoliceDept back along I street, and then threw some kind of smoke-emitting substance as well as water bottles at them.



Officers have detained at least 2 people. @wusa9 @DCNewsPhotog pic.twitter.com/SmlpbbD4XA — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) December 12, 2020

According to the march's website, around 17,000 supporters said they'd be in attendance for the held Saturday.

By noon on Saturday, WUSA9's Mike Valerio reported crowds at Freedom Plaza, who had gathered in support of Trump's unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election, were sparse, down sharply from the crowds seen last month.

Five people were put in DC Police custody ahead of the second Million MAGA March on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Latest #MarchForTrump Update >>@DCPoliceDept report 6 arrests across the capital today associated with demonstrations...

• Details on the charges aren’t available just yet, a police spokesperson tells us@WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/UJn0BdIJSo — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) December 12, 2020