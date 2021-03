During the lecture he will be discussing the oil and gas industry, as well as the accounting profession and accounting ethics.

ODESSA, Texas — Mike Collier will be speaking to students at UTPB on March 22.

In 2018, Collier ran against Dan Patrick for Lt. Governor of Texas. He has also hinted at a rematch in 2022.