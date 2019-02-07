MIDLAND, Texas — Well known former Senior Pastor, Patrick Payton, of Stonegate Fellowship let his congregation of almost 5,000 know last summer that he had planned to part from his day to day duties with the church and step down. At the time it left many to question what his next move may be, and yes... many to speculate that he may have a future in politics.

Fast forward a year and all of these questions are now finding answers as Payton has made it clear that he has now set his goals on becoming the next Mayor of Midland.

Payton isn't exactly a green politician, as he has was a key figure in MISD's previous bond referendum which helped create $163 million for the district nack in 2012. That bond was one of the largest bonds ever passed by the the citizens of Midland. His voice and leadership was expected to be a part of the next MISD bond which could also find its way on the ballot come November.

Payton has planned a formal announcement for mayoral candidacy during a reception which will take place July 10th at Second Story Coworking, 223 W. Wall St in downtown.

Payton will now join Jenny Cudd who has previously announced her bid to take on current Mayor Jerry Morales, as both Cudd and Morales have already announced their respective candidacies.

The general election is set for Nov. 5.