Midland's Health Department paves the way as Midland enters phase 1B of vaccination efforts

The Midland Health Department received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday night.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland is marching on with vaccine efforts by moving forward to the next priority group of people.

Now, health departments and healthcare clinics have to manage these vaccines in addition to hospitals.

"We're all hands on deck here," said Whitney Craig, health and senior services manager for the city of Midland.



Tuesday night, the Midland Health Department finally got their hands on the packages they've been waiting for.



"There was a great deal of excitement. We didn't even know it was coming yesterday. It kind of just showed up on our doorstep. The FedEx guy came around the corner with the boxes," Craig said.



Now armed with 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine, the health department has booked all 200 appointments today.



And as for the second doses needed ...



"We checked in the queue yesterday and we're queued up for another 200, but we don't have an estimation of when we will get that," Craig said.

She's estimating about 3 weeks from now.



On the day of your vaccine appointment, you need to provide an ID and it's recommended you bring a referral from your doctor.

For now, the health department is trusting in the integrity of Midlanders, that they are on the state's priority list when they say they are.



"There's always that concern, but we also want to make sure that we don't make it difficult for those that do fall into the category of getting the vaccine. We want to make sure that we follow the directives given by the state and we do open it up to those in 1A and 1B and that by allowing them to call in and make the appointment that it's a trust system," Craig said.



Over in Ector county, their health department is expecting to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sometime next week.