MIDLAND, Texas — Hot dogs cooking on the grill is one of the tell-tale signs summer is on it's way, but that sizzle will have to wait a while.

Local hot dog man Ric Beltran is without his important food source for now.

After putting in an order two weeks ago for more dogs, he got a message on March 26 saying the food suppliers would not be delivering the dogs for a while.

It was a long shot, but he tried another vendor, with no luck.

"I just noticed that we've been having some more cases, and so I decided maybe I'd better be more careful," Ric said.

Ric is also 65, which puts him in the at-risk category for COVID-19.

His business may be on hold, but he said it's a sign for him to stay safe inside in case things start to heat up.

"The customers were good too, they were actually standing away," Ric said.

And to be frank, Ric knows safety.

He's kept business running while maintaining a safe distance.

"Sanitize first, then gloves and then I'll ask them what can I get for you and then I'll ask them is this going to be to-go or is it, are you going to eat it in your car because I have these little nacho trays that I set them in with the napkin and all that and I just set it down and then they pay me," Ric said.

With West Texans who love to relish in his hot dogs, he hopes to play catch up and get business back and running once the worst is all over.

Until then...

"I'm still around and don't give up on me and I'll be out as soon as I can and hang in there, be safe and don't hang out in big crowds," Ric said.

