MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Health Department is investigating one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Midland County. This brings the overall case count to twelve for the county.

The twelfth confirmed case is a man in his 20's. He was tested by Midland Health and is currently quarantined at home. The source of exposure is to a known case.

The City of Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individuals in accordance with the CDC.