Midland YMCA is getting renovations in the new year

The total cost of these renovations including new paint, floors, lockers, countertops and furniture is $1.3M.

MIDLAND, Texas — While one chapter is closing, another is opening at the Midland YMCA.

"We're going to be getting a face lift around here so to speak," Liz Harris-Jurado, senior director of operations said.

A $1.3M one to be exact.

"(It's been) a long time coming," Amy Evans, senior director of operations said.



Even their 15-plus-year-old lockers are going to be ripped out and replaced.

Renovations on the building are set to be complete in April.

But it isn't just the building that's being cared for.



"This includes new paint, new tile, new furniture that will not only enhance the learning environment, but will also help us adapt to any changes that happen in the school year, be it virtual learning and providing care for those kids," Evans said.