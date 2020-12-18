Midland YMCA is getting renovations in the new year

MIDLAND, Texas — While one chapter is closing, another is opening at the Midland YMCA.
"We're going to be getting a face lift around here so to speak," Liz Harris-Jurado, senior director of operations said.
A $1.3M one to be exact.
"(It's been) a long time coming," Amy Evans, senior director of operations said.
Even their 15-plus-year-old lockers are going to be ripped out and replaced.
Renovations on the building are set to be complete in April.
But it isn't just the building that's being cared for.
"This includes new paint, new tile, new furniture that will not only enhance the learning environment, but will also help us adapt to any changes that happen in the school year, be it virtual learning and providing care for those kids," Evans said.
They were initially planning on a larger capital project that would include a brand-new daycare center and relocation of their pool, but because of COVID-19, they're starting with smaller renovations first.
"The renovations that we are making now would potentially be able to lead into the future capital project that we already had planned," Harris-Jurado said.
Overall, they are hoping this big change will lead to a happier Midland.
"We feel that the Midland community now more than ever needs a place to come and be a family or just to unwind ... To be able to move forward and get back some normalcy," Harris-Jurado said.