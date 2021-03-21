Midland YMCA holds annual Heart and Sole run

The 5k/10k helps raise funds for the organization so they can provide scholarships to those who can't afford YMCA memberships.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland YMCA held its eighth annual Heart and Sole run on March 20.

The event was a 5k/10k meant to help raise funds for the organization so they can provide scholarships to those in the Permian Basin who cannot afford a YMCA membership.

"We're always looking at how to broaden our reach. We know people love to get out and be active. One of our areas of focus is health living and community outreach and this event encompasses all of that," Amy Evans, Senior Director of Operations of the Midland YMCA said.

Runners of all ages came out to support the effort.