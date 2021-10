Families are invited to dress up and enjoy face painting, dancing, an obstacle course and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland YMCA will be holding a Halloween Carnival on October 23.

The event will run at the facility on Big Spring from 4-8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 each in advance or $10 at the door. Children two and under can get in free.