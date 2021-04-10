Midland WWII veteran, Texas Liberator, celebrates turning 100 years old

"When you reach a hundred, things get even better."

MIDLAND, Texas — For 100 hundred years old, you can imagine that Bill Womack has seen a lot, and as a WWII veteran and Texas Liberator, his service has shaped him.

"I owed it to my country to protect them and that's what I did," said Womack.

Bill was one of the first to discover and free Jewish prisoners from concentration camps in Germany and has wrote about it.

"It must of been traumatic and from his writings it was very traumatic," said his son, Ray Womack.

But Saturday, was a celebration for his service to our country and for turning 100 years old.

"He knows everybody and everybody pretty much everyone knows him," said his son Rhea.

Bill was born in 1921 in Fort Worth Texas and everyone came by to celebrate him turning triple digits.

Despite turning one-hundred, Bill is just getting started,

"I'm ready to go so that means I'm starting over, so if anybody listening to this don't give up, hang in there when you reach a hundred it even gets better," said Womack.

And as for advice, well he has some when it comes to love:

"Just wait for the right one to come along and in the meantime... have a hell of a good time"

Health:

"Don't smoke and don't drink"

and Faith:

"Be faithful to your country, your god and your family"

The celebration was complete with a Commemorative Air Force fly over to celebrate the veteran, "he's a hero and a very special man," said his daughter Lori Grandbery.