Midland woman killed in crash on Hwy 191

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has identified a driver who was killed in a Thursday afternoon crash on Highway 191.

According to the city, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call for a fatality accident at Highway 191 at County Road 1275.

Sheryl Ricco, 67, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

Initial investigation revealed that Ricco was driving a Hyundai 4-door passenger car westbound on Highway 191. Her car was stopped just over the County Road 1275 overpass while being diverted onto the service road because of another wreck.

Another driver in a Ford F250 pickup got to the top of the overpass and couldn't stop, colliding with Ricco.