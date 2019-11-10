ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Midland woman is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Ector County.

The crash occurred at 6:18 a.m. on October 10, just under two miles outside of Odessa on Loop 338.

Kylie Thompson, 26, was driving a Ford Explorer west on Loop 338. She then entered the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

DPS said the driver of the truck-tractor was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa with non-incapacitating injuries.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.