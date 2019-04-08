August 3, a horrific mass shooting unraveled in El Paso, Texas claiming the lives of twenty people and injuring . And for many here in the Permian Basin, is too close for comfort being less than 300 miles away.

"I lived in El Paso for 15 years," said Mazzie Star.

Star has lived in Midland for six years now, but says she's very familiar with El Paso, including Cielo Vista mall, where it all happened.

"That mall is a very well-known mall in El Paso because it has a lot of nice stores compared to other malls. So that is a very famous mall that people go to," said Star.

And when she saw the news from scrolling on Facebook, her stomach sank.



"I still have my dad stepmom and sibling that still live there, and other family," said Star.

Star immediately dialed her father to check in.

"I called my dad to make sure he was still fine, and we both agreed that they should stay home and indoors. Just because we didn't know if there was going to be another attack somewhere. I just wanted them to stay at home and be safe," said Star.

A chilling incident, Star says, put her and her family in complete shock.

"I've never witnessed anything like that. No guns, no violence, anything like that," said Star.

Let alone, at a public place Star says the community should always feel comfortable in.

"I send my condolences to the families that were affected by this because this is just an example showing that you never know when something's going to happen. I'm going to pray for peace and closure to everyone affected by it," said Star.