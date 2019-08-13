COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A Midland woman is dead and one man is injured following a rollover in Comal County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Anthony Vitrano, 52, of Spring Branch, was driving southbound on River Way with three others.

DPS stated Vitrano lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the road and rolled over.

He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

One passenger identified as Mary Cecelia Courtney, 58, of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two passengers suffered minor injuries but were not hospitalized.

DPS is still investigating the cause of the accident and would like to remind all drivers to abide by traffic laws, minimize distractions, don't drive at unsafe speeds, and always wear your safety belt.